Since making their debuts on the original PlayStation a few decades back, PaRappa the Rapper and Um Jammer Lammy have become cult favourites with Sony fans – and those same fans will want to make sure they pre-order these rather fetching licenced wristwatches.

Produced by Amnibus for the Japanese market, each watch is made from alloy, glass and silicon, and uses a quartz mechanism. The cases measure 38mm x 41mm, while the strap width is 16mm. The minimum wrist circumference is 160mm, while the maximum is 215mm.

Both titles are rhythm video games developed by NanaOn-Sha, in collaboration with Californian visual artist Rodney Greenblat. PaRappa the Rapper 2 arrived on PlayStation 2 in 2001, while Um Jammer Lammy got an arcade release as Um Jammer Lammy Now! in 1999.

The watches launch in January, and you can pre-order them using the links below.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.