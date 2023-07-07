Alien vs Predator (Jaguar) Publisher: Atari / Developer: Rebellion Developments Release Date: 21st Oct 1994 ( USA ) / 21st Oct 1994 ( UK/EU )













When people think of the Jaguar, two titles usually enter the conversation – one is Tempest 2000, and the other is Alien vs Predator. Rebellion's FPS was one of the first titles to truly show off the visual power of Atari's console, and while it's not a patch on the likes of Doom when it comes to graphical complexity and speed, it more than makes up for that by offering three different characters to play as (Colonial Marine, Alien and Predator), each with their own weapons and objectives. While modern-day FPS titles have understandably overtaken it, AvP still has a unique feel which makes it a refreshing change of pace to what the genre typically has to offer.

Battlemorph (Jaguar) Publisher: Atari / Developer: Attention to Detail Release Date: Dec 1995 ( USA ) / Dec 1995 ( UK/EU )













Cybermorph was the game which 'sold' many people on the Jaguar, so it makes sense that its sequel, Battlemorph, would attempt to do the same for the Jaguar CD add-on. Developer ATD made use of the increased storage capacity to massively improve things, not just in terms of content but also by offering an amazing CD soundtrack to accompany the on-screen action, as well as cutscenes to propel the story. Like Cybermorph, Battlemorph is one of the best 3D action titles on the Jag, and it's a real shame that the failure of the CD add-on means that very few people got the opportunity to experience it.

BattleSphere (Jaguar) Developer: 4Play Release Date: 29th Feb 2000 ( USA ) / 29th Feb 2000 ( UK/EU )







While it didn't see release until long after Atari had pulled the plug on the Jaguar, 2000's Battlesphere is a fine example of the 3D space shooter (it was almost called Star Raiders 2000, which gives you some indication of where it got its inspiration from). It's one of the lesser-known Jaguar titles due to the fact that it launched so long after the console's death, but it's certainly one of the best – especially if you're a fan of dogfighting in space, X-Wing-style. Following its release in 2000, the game was followed by an enhanced edition called BattleSphere Gold in 2002, and then BattleSphere Trio in 2006.

Cybermorph (Jaguar) Publisher: Atari / Developer: Attention to Detail Release Date: 23rd Nov 1993 ( USA ) / 27th Jun 1994 ( UK/EU )







The game that came as a pack-in with the Jaguar in 1993, Cybermorph had to do a lot of heavy lifting in the early years of the console's life. Thankfully, it was a capable demonstration of the 3D power of Atari's 64-bit system, offering smooth gameplay, large environments and full-3D gameplay – unlike Nintendo's Star Fox (released in the same year), which forced players along a linear route. While the Jaguar CD sequel Battlemorph improved on Cybermorph in pretty much every way, the original game is still worth a look and will have nostalgic appeal to those who owned the console back in the day.

Doom (Jaguar) Release Date: 28th Nov 1994 ( USA )







For many gamers, Doom was a killer app back in the early '90s. id Software's seminal FPS had burst onto the scene via PC, but it required a fairly powerful computer to run – and that was out of reach for many players at the time. Therefore, the console ports of Doom were highly anticipated, and John Carmack himself stepped in to help code the Jaguar version. While it would be beaten to market by the 32X port, the Jaguar version is superior – although it is worth noting that it's not quite a perfect replication of the original, and is missing some enemies and features.

Gorf Classic (Jaguar) Publisher: 3D Stooges Software Studios Release Date: 2006 ( USA )







An unofficial but arcade-perfect port of Jay Fenton's Midway-published arcade title from 1981, Gorf Classic features all of the gameplay modes of the original – even the Galaxian-style stage, which is missing from other home ports due to Namco kicking up a stink. This can hardly be described as a title which shows off the Jaguar's power, but if you're a fan of classic coin-op shooters, then you'll no doubt have fun with this one.

Protector (Jaguar) Publisher: Songbird Productions / Developer: Bethesda Softworks Release Date: 27th Nov 1999 ( USA ) / 27th Nov 1999 ( UK/EU )









Developed by Bethesda Softworks, Protector is based on Søren Grønbech's 1989 Amiga title Datastorm, itself a clone of the Eugene Jarvis classic Defender. Never released during the Jaguar's active lifespan, it would eventually see publication in 1999, when it was widely acclaimed for its challenging gameplay, excellent visuals and impressive audio. 2002's Protector: Special Edition is even better, as it improves the original game with new features and content. 2014's Jaguar CD title Protector: Resurgence is perhaps the ultimate version of the game, as it boasts new levels, graphics, music and gameplay mechanics.

Rayman (Jaguar) Publisher: Ubisoft / Developer: Ubisoft Release Date: 9th Sep 1995 ( USA )









While the Jaguar version of Rayman is arguably quite weak when compared to the PlayStation and Saturn versions, the game was, for a brief period, hailed as a system exclusive for Atari. Boasting smooth animation, colourful 2D visuals and plenty of platforming challenge, Rayman would kickstart a franchise which endured to this very day (technically, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is part of this lineage, as the character is included in that particular game). While some would argue there are better ways to experience Rayman's first adventure, it's still one of the best games on the Jag.

Skyhammer (Jaguar) Publisher: Songbird Productions / Developer: Rebellion Developments Release Date: 22nd May 2000 ( USA ) / 22nd May 2000 ( UK/EU )







Skyhammer is another title which only saw release after the Jaguar had ceased to be an ongoing concern for Atari, which is a real shame as its texture-mapped visuals are some of the best on the console. You take to the skies in the titular craft, hunting down enemies and performing missions. Developer Rebellion – which also produced the excellent Alien vs Predator for the Jaguar – really showed what the console could do with this title, but it sadly wouldn't see release until 2000, when Atari's 64-bit platform was all but forgotten by the mainstream games industry.