Tomorrow, the fourth Evercade Showcase will be broadcast and is likely to contain news about new cartridges and (possibly) new hardware.
The last showcase revealed Neo Geo carts, new Super Pocket devices and more, so what could possibly be in store for tomorrow's event?
The broadcast is also celebrating the fifth birthday of the Evercade range, so it wouldn't be unreasonable to expect something pretty significant to be announced.
The Evercade series kicked off back in 2020 with the first handheld, which was later superseded by the Evercade EXP. The range also includes the Evercade VS, Evercade Alpha and the aforementioned Super Pocket series, with the latter being produced by Blaze's HyperMegaTech sub-brand.
Airing on May 29th, Evercade Showcase Volume 4 will be broadcast at 8pm UK time—which is 9pm for most of Europe, 3pm for US Eastern and 12pm for US Pacific.
What are you hoping to see from tomorrow's showcase? Let us know with a comment below.
I would love to see a Bartop Arcade with all 4 classic Mortal Kombat arcade games.
@SlangWon Yes, Mortal Kombat has been oddly absent among retro releases. I’d like to see a Mortal Kombat cartridge for my VS console. That would be my preference.
Selfishly, I want to see an MVS Evercade Alpha cab. WITH the red and white stripes and changeable marquees….
Sega. Anything remotely Sega.
A Master System collection with Alex Kidd in Miracle World, Alex Kidd in Shinobi World, Wonderboy 3, Psycho Fox, Zillion, Golvellius: Valley of Doom and Action Fighter.
A collection of Phantasy Star 1-4
A Mega Drive collection of Story of Thor, Soleil, Dynamite Headdy, Ristar, Golden Axe, Streets of Rage 2, Eternal Champions and Columns.
Doesn’t have to be a full Konami collection, just a port of Symphony of the Night. That’s it.
The absolute dream would be Squaresoft but that will never happen.
Turrican collection would be nice, Last Ninja, or a Dizzy computer collection with Amiga or Spectrum / C64 versions. The Lotus Amiga games would be great too, or Dungeon Master with mouse support.
If I was thinking more modern, Ridge Racer or a Resident Evil collection would be something else, but I can't imagine Capcom doing that any time soon.
