Tomorrow, the fourth Evercade Showcase will be broadcast and is likely to contain news about new cartridges and (possibly) new hardware.

The last showcase revealed Neo Geo carts, new Super Pocket devices and more, so what could possibly be in store for tomorrow's event?

The broadcast is also celebrating the fifth birthday of the Evercade range, so it wouldn't be unreasonable to expect something pretty significant to be announced.





US Pacific - 12pmpic.twitter.com/cMCd3w5qBG It’s our 5th Anniversary! Join us next week as we share more great Evercade announcements in the Evercade Showcase!May 29UK - 8pmEU - 9pmUS Eastern - 3pmUS Pacific - 12pm https://t.co/7s0cOknZ4J May 22, 2025

The Evercade series kicked off back in 2020 with the first handheld, which was later superseded by the Evercade EXP. The range also includes the Evercade VS, Evercade Alpha and the aforementioned Super Pocket series, with the latter being produced by Blaze's HyperMegaTech sub-brand.

Airing on May 29th, Evercade Showcase Volume 4 will be broadcast at 8pm UK time—which is 9pm for most of Europe, 3pm for US Eastern and 12pm for US Pacific.

What are you hoping to see from tomorrow's showcase? Let us know with a comment below.