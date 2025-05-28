Talking Point: What Do You Want To See From Tomorrow's Evercade Showcase? 1
Image: Evercade

Tomorrow, the fourth Evercade Showcase will be broadcast and is likely to contain news about new cartridges and (possibly) new hardware.

The last showcase revealed Neo Geo carts, new Super Pocket devices and more, so what could possibly be in store for tomorrow's event?

The broadcast is also celebrating the fifth birthday of the Evercade range, so it wouldn't be unreasonable to expect something pretty significant to be announced.

The Evercade series kicked off back in 2020 with the first handheld, which was later superseded by the Evercade EXP. The range also includes the Evercade VS, Evercade Alpha and the aforementioned Super Pocket series, with the latter being produced by Blaze's HyperMegaTech sub-brand.

Airing on May 29th, Evercade Showcase Volume 4 will be broadcast at 8pm UK time—which is 9pm for most of Europe, 3pm for US Eastern and 12pm for US Pacific.

What do you expect to see from the fourth Evercade Showcase?