Welcome to Retro Recap, a regular feature we run each and every weekend which rounds up all of the best retro gaming news and content of the past week in one place.

Fatboy Slim Opens Up About His Smurfs Video Game Soundtrack

One of the biggest names in the 'Big Beat' revolution that swept global music charts in the late '90s and early 2000s, Fatboy Slim – also known as Norman Cook – has recently sat down for a chat with The Retro Hour Podcast, and he reveals he's actually something of a Luddite when it comes to video games and technology in general – and he talks about the Smurfs video game soundtrack he worked on which represents one of the lowest points in his otherwise glittering career in music.