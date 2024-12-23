Prior to its release on Steam earlier this year, Mossmouth's UFO 50 had been in development for what seemed like forever – but it was well worth the wait.

Presented as 50 games for a fictional video game system, UFO 50 is bursting with ideas. You've got everything from platformers to RPGs, sports titles to racing games, shooters to Metroidvanias. Every single game out of the 50 included is worth a significant portion of your time and attention, which makes this a pretty unbeatable package in terms of content.

Where UFO 50 really goes above and beyond is the fact that a meta-narrative has been weaved into each game, with the notion being that, as you work through all 50 titles, you're seeing the gradual evolution of the imaginary FX system – a conceit which is astonishingly well executed.

With impeccable presentation, fantastic music, and gameplay experiences so finely tuned they could almost be released as stand-alone titles, UFO 50 is really a masterpiece of faux-retro design and an absolutely essential purchase for anyone with a Steam account.

In fact, I'd argue that UFO 50 is the perfect game to digitally unwrap this festive season, as you can pretend you're getting a real-life FX system, complete with 50 games to unbox over Christmas and New Year. You're basically the luckiest kid ever.