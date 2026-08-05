Ecstatica is one of my all-time favourite PC games, as you may have gleaned from the feature I wrote about it recently.

Released at a time when polygon visuals were still very crude in nature, 1994's Ecstatica used ellipsoids to create its characters – a move which gave the game a more natural, organic look when compared to the box polygons of other 3D titles at the time.

Its 1997 sequel took this approach to the next level, but sadly, that's where the story ends. Lead designer Andrew Smith exited the video game industry and left his next game, the gritty pre-GTA action title Urban Decay, unfinished.

If you've never had the pleasure of playing either of these games, then you might be interested to learn that SNEG – a company that has re-released loads of classic PC games on modern digital platforms – is prepared to launch them on Steam and GOG (thanks, PC Gamer).

"The re-release will focus on making sure the game runs smoothly on modern systems," says the publisher. "We'll share more details about the enhancements closer to game's release date - so be sure to wishlist and stay tuned for more news."

Both games are expected to launch in Q4 of this year.