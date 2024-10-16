Update [ ]:

It's been a while since we last checked on Worms creator Andy Davidson's attempt to create a new free update for the Amiga title Worms Director's Cut.

And it seems we now have an idea of when the update will be released, thanks to a new post from Davidson in the Commodore Amiga - Games & Hardware group on Facebook, published earlier today.

As Davidson outlined in the announcement, the "official Expansion Pack" for Worms: The Director’s Cut is expected to be released on August 7th, 2026, and will feature over 40 new custom levels from various Amiga demo scene groups, over 50 sample sets, and 10 new landscape types. So, if you've been looking for a reason to dive back into the Team17 classic, we recommend circling the date on your calendars.

Davidson didn't share exactly where the download for the pack will be hosted as part of this announcement, but told Time Extension it will be available from a dedicated site that the team is working on at the moment.

Asked in the group whether a big-box version of the Director's Cut with the Expansion Pack could ever be released, he responded, "Never say never," suggesting there might eventually be a physical release if things go well.

Since the original announcement, Davidson has shared several videos of community-created levels for the pack. These include levels based on the hit sci-fi comedy series Red Dwarf and the Amiga game Ruff 'N Tumble. Davidson confirmed to Time Extension that he was able to secure permission to include the Ruff 'N Tumble level, but said sadly, though Doug Naylor, one of the creators of Red Dwarf, approved the other level's inclusion, he ultimately wasn't able to secure permission from the other originator of the show, Rob Grant. He also doesn't feel it would be appropriate to follow up, following Grant's passing earlier this year.

Original Story [ ]: It's a good time to be a Worms fan. Not only has Digital Eclipse just released an amazing anniversary edition of Worms Armageddon, but the series' original creator, Andy Davidson, has recently revealed plans for an updated version of Worms Director's Cut for the Commodore Amiga, tentatively titled Worms DC 1.5.

The free update was hinted at earlier this week after Davidson managed to get the Amiga he originally made Worms on recapped and running again. But we weren't entirely sure at the time exactly what it would entail.

Since then, however, Davidson has posted a statement on his social media from a collaborator named Rodney of the demo group TBL, giving us a little more of an idea of what he has planned for this exciting new update.





Here is the announcement from Rodney of the demo group TBL about our plans:pic.twitter.com/oYFfVkz0Qn I intend Worms DC 1.5 to be a celebration of the Amiga and the scene around it, as without the Amiga none of this would have been possible.Here is the announcement from Rodney of the demo group TBL about our plans: #worms October 15, 2024

According to this new announcement, Davidson doesn't intend to finish the update alone but is asking various Amiga demo groups from the community to come forth and contribute their own levels to the project, in order to immortalise themselves in-game. Those who want to contribute will get a set of instructions and a template level on request, but will be pretty much free to create whatever they want (within reason). The finished update is expected to launch next year for free at the Swedish computer event GERP in January 2025, and is clearly meant as a passion project and not a commercial release of any kind.

Here is the statement in full: