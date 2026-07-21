Analogue has released 3DOS v1.5.0 for its FPGA-based N64 system, the Analogue 3D.
The headline news about this update is the introduction of "Internal Graphical Upscaling" which, according to Analogue, "enhances detail and clarity while remaining faithful to the original hardware rendering process."
This new system features "extensive enhancements to the RDP and VI for internal upscaling." Resolution is "doubled horizontally for twice as many pixels onscreen without affecting 2D graphics" with "no impact to timing authenticity or performance." Analogue confirms that it is "synergistic with all Analogue Original Display Modes."
Elsewhere, quick loading a 'Memory' is now instant, and you can even choose to startup from a recent Memory as soon as you turn on the console.
Here are the full patch notes:
General
- New: Internal Graphical Upscaling
Enhances detail and clarity while remaining faithful to the original hardware rendering process
- Extensive enhancements to the RDP and VI for internal upscaling
- Resolution is doubled horizontally for twice as many pixels onscreen without affecting 2D graphics
- No impact to timing authenticity or performance
- Synergistic with all Analogue Original Display Modes
Gallery screenshots now capture from this new pipeline if enabled
Navigate to ‘Advanced’ → ‘Horizontal Upscaling’ in the Configure menu or In-Game Menu
- New: Quick Loading a Memory is now instant
- New: Startup Action ‘Recent Memory’
Start directly where you left off when powering on Analogue3D. Your most recent Memory is automatically loaded with original cartridges
Navigate to Settings → System → ‘Startup Action’ and select ‘Recent Memory’
Core
- RSP scalar/vector interlock behavior fully implemented
- RSP branch and dual instruction behavior fully implemented
- Improved: Expanded progressive video support eliminating jitter in certain games
OS
- New: ‘Enable Quick Load’ hotkey option
Enable or disable the Memory Quick Load hotkey
Navigate to Settings → System → ‘Enable Quick Load’
- New: Indicator for newly added menu items
- Improved: ‘Integer+’ scaling defaults
Default scaling settings are now optimized for the entire N64 library. Your existing custom configurations are not affected by this improvement
- Improved: In-Game Menu opacity is now dynamic
- Improved: OS visual polish
- Updated: Advanced hardware and overclock settings are now in the new ‘Advanced’ menu
- Updated: Library info and defaults for several games
- Fix: Gallery full-screen navigation unresponsive in rare conditions
- Fix: Library configuration not updating correctly in rare conditions
- Fix: Configure menu automatically closing in rare conditions
Controllers
- Fix: 8BitDo N64 Modkit unable to press C-Left/Right or C-Up/Down simultaneously*
- Fix: 8BitDo N64 Modkit not rumbling when connected via USB
- Fix: Double inputs in OS menu when holding down buttons
- Fix: Wireless controller rumble remained active on rare occasions when switching games