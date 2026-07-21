Analogue has released 3DOS v1.5.0 for its FPGA-based N64 system, the Analogue 3D.

The headline news about this update is the introduction of "Internal Graphical Upscaling" which, according to Analogue, "enhances detail and clarity while remaining faithful to the original hardware rendering process."

This new system features "extensive enhancements to the RDP and VI for internal upscaling." Resolution is "doubled horizontally for twice as many pixels onscreen without affecting 2D graphics" with "no impact to timing authenticity or performance." Analogue confirms that it is "synergistic with all Analogue Original Display Modes."

pic.twitter.com/cidQuuCmYq See the full change log below and update your Analogue 3D here: https://t.co/lWF0z4I1jH July 21, 2026





Now we get to enjoy internal upscaling and it looks amazing. pic.twitter.com/Pj4ofcqUss Latest firmware 1.5.0 for Analogue 3D is a game changer!Now we get to enjoy internal upscaling and it looks amazing. https://t.co/4SrXM9KRH9 July 21, 2026

Elsewhere, quick loading a 'Memory' is now instant, and you can even choose to startup from a recent Memory as soon as you turn on the console.

Here are the full patch notes:

General

New: Internal Graphical Upscaling



Enhances detail and clarity while remaining faithful to the original hardware rendering process Extensive enhancements to the RDP and VI for internal upscaling Resolution is doubled horizontally for twice as many pixels onscreen without affecting 2D graphics No impact to timing authenticity or performance Synergistic with all Analogue Original Display Modes

Gallery screenshots now capture from this new pipeline if enabled Navigate to ‘Advanced’ → ‘Horizontal Upscaling’ in the Configure menu or In-Game Menu

Enhances detail and clarity while remaining faithful to the original hardware rendering process New: Quick Loading a Memory is now instant

New: Startup Action ‘Recent Memory’ Start directly where you left off when powering on Analogue3D. Your most recent Memory is automatically loaded with original cartridges Navigate to Settings → System → ‘Startup Action’ and select ‘Recent Memory’

Core

RSP scalar/vector interlock behavior fully implemented

RSP branch and dual instruction behavior fully implemented

Improved: Expanded progressive video support eliminating jitter in certain games

OS

New: ‘Enable Quick Load’ hotkey option Enable or disable the Memory Quick Load hotkey

Navigate to Settings → System → ‘Enable Quick Load’

New: Indicator for newly added menu items

Improved: ‘Integer+’ scaling defaults Default scaling settings are now optimized for the entire N64 library. Your existing custom configurations are not affected by this improvement

Improved: In-Game Menu opacity is now dynamic

Improved: OS visual polish

Updated: Advanced hardware and overclock settings are now in the new ‘Advanced’ menu

Updated: Library info and defaults for several games

Fix: Gallery full-screen navigation unresponsive in rare conditions

Fix: Library configuration not updating correctly in rare conditions

Fix: Configure menu automatically closing in rare conditions

Controllers