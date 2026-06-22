I Heart Pizza, the Fort Wayne-based indie developer run by endlessly likeable cancer survivor John Springer, has announced it is releasing another game on the Genesis alongside the much-hyped one-on-one fighter Go For It.

Designed by Springer and developed by Sikthehedgehog, Wallop The Wallaby is a "brand new, authentic 16-bit game developed for the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive" that will also be coming to modern systems.





Meet Wallop The Wallaby!



This brand new, authentic 16-bit game is developed for the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive. It will also be available in modern formats.



More info about Wallop coming this week! We've waited 16 years to share our FIRST official game trailer. HERE IT IS!Meet Wallop The Wallaby!This brand new, authentic 16-bit game is developed for the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive. It will also be available in modern formats.More info about Wallop coming this week! pic.twitter.com/5fiWKqwibm June 21, 2026

The developer is keen to stress that "no generative AI used in any facet of this project," which is a breath of fresh air at a time when more and more small-scale indie projects are resorting to GenAI, a technology trained on the work of other artists without permission.

I Heart Pizza says more will be shared about the game this week.