I Heart Pizza, the Fort Wayne-based indie developer run by endlessly likeable cancer survivor John Springer, has announced it is releasing another game on the Genesis alongside the much-hyped one-on-one fighter Go For It.
Designed by Springer and developed by Sikthehedgehog, Wallop The Wallaby is a "brand new, authentic 16-bit game developed for the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive" that will also be coming to modern systems.
The developer is keen to stress that "no generative AI used in any facet of this project," which is a breath of fresh air at a time when more and more small-scale indie projects are resorting to GenAI, a technology trained on the work of other artists without permission.
I Heart Pizza says more will be shared about the game this week.