Epilogue's family of cartridge readers is set to expand, with the company confirming that it is currently working on a device for the N64.

The GB Operator and SN Operator are portable cartridge readers which allow you to dump game data, preserve save files, check for legit carts and even play games under emulation, and we've awarded both glowing reviews on this very website.





64 Operator is coming soon! Happy 30th anniversary, Nintendo 64! And since it's not nice to show up to a party empty-handed, we brought you a gift.64 Operator is coming soon! pic.twitter.com/fTCjjPQeH0 June 23, 2026

The N64 turned 30 recently, so Epilogue decided that was the perfect time to tell the world its plans (thanks, Retro Dodo).

The company has also teased that, in the fullness of time, it will create an Operator for the Nintendo DS.

Will you be picking up the N64 Operator when it eventually releases? Let us know with a comment.