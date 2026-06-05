Fans of the cute-'em-up series Cotton are in for a sweet treat this October, as Clear River Games has announced that it will be bringing not one but two titles to Western players prior to the year's Halloween celebrations. That is, Cotton Reboot! and Cotton Reboot! High Tension!

Developed by the Japanese game studio Rocket-Engine, Cotton Reboot! is based on the X68000 port of the 1991 arcade shoot 'em up Cotton: Fantastic Night Dreams and was originally released on Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PC (via Steam) back in 2021.

Much like many of the other entries in the series, it focuses on the adventures of the young witch Cotton and her fairy companion Silk as they set out to battle monsters and collect Willow Candy — a magical sweet that is a recurring element throughout the Cotton games.

It will be released on Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5 on October 22nd, 2026, and, similar to the previously released versions on Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PC, will give players the option to select between new HD visuals and the original "pixel-perfect" graphics, as well as the X68000 music and a newly remixed soundtrack.





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Pre-order here!#CottonHighTension! pic.twitter.com/BEa8OFgAIJ Announcing CottonReboot HighTension! The Sequel to the adorable Cotton Reboot is coming soon to Switch, PS5 physical and Switch, PS4 and PS5 digital!from @BEEP_SOFT Pre-order here! https://t.co/SJXIW373nW June 4, 2026

It will also be joined on that date by the first release of Cotton Reboot! High Tension! in the West across Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PS5.This is a sequel to the previous game, which was released in Japan in July 2025, and sees Cotton taking on a Willow that's taken on human form.

As outlined in the press release, both games will be available digitally and physically, with Cotton Reboot! High Tension!'s Marion DLC also being included on the Nintendo Switch cart and PlayStation 5 disc.

Physical copies of both are available to pre-order now on Clear River Games' website, with Cotton Reboot! costing £30 on PS5 and £39 on Switch 2, while Cotton Reboot! High Tension! is priced at £30 across Nintendo Switch and PS5. Will you be picking them up? Let us know in the comments!