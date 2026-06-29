Following the announcement earlier this month that Ninja Master's ~The Scroll of the Ninja Emperor~ will soon be joining the Neo Geo Premium Selection lineup, SNK has now revealed yet another remaster of one of its titles for Steam: The Path Of The Warrior: Art Of Fighting 3 R.

This is a remaster of the 1996 arcade fighting game sequel Art of Fighting 3, originally released for the Neo Geo MVS, "optimised for modern platforms with various gameplay and system improvements."

This includes the addition of online multiplayer with rollback netcode, complete balance adjustments for all characters, an "expanded Training Mode," and a VS. mode for "quick, intense matches," as well as the introduction of two fan-favourite characters King (from 1992's Art of Fighting) and Yuri Sakazaki (who debuted as a playable character in the second game in the series, released in 1994).



The series’ greatest evolution returns. THE PATH OF THE WARRIOR: ART OF FIGHTING 3 R is the next NEOGEO Premium Selection title! 🐉pic.twitter.com/Whj3LyEDjX [Press Release]The series’ greatest evolution returns. THE PATH OF THE WARRIOR: ART OF FIGHTING 3 R is the next NEOGEO Premium Selection title! 🐉 https://t.co/mFSBd8USiL June 29, 2026

"Long regarded as the most distinctive entry in the series," SNK's press release reads, "This remaster preserves the unique qualities of the original while introducing modern features such as online multiplayer to appeal to both longtime fans and newcomers. Most notably, it adds two entirely new playable characters, making it far more than a conventional remaster and transforming it into a significantly expanded and refined version of the original game.

The “R” added to the title reflects the project’s core concepts, embodied by words such as “Reignite,” “Retuned,” and “Revival.” It also pays tribute to the series’ iconic protagonists, Ryo Sakazaki and Robert Garcia, whose names share the same initial."

No release date has been announced just yet.