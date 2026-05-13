Universal's tunnel-digging maze game Mr. Do! is coming to Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S as part of the Arcade Archives and Arcade Archives 2 series of retro reissues, Hamster revealed earlier today.

Originally released in 1982, Mr. Do! is the second game by developer Kazutoshi Ueda, following the 1981 Pac-Man-inspired title Lady Bug, and was directly influenced by Namco's 1982 hit Dig Dug, after Universal's president Kazuo Okada encouraged the designer that his next game "really should be made with Dig Dug in mind."

In Mr. Do! players take control of a colourful clown (or a snowman, in the case of the original Japanese arcade version), with the goal of the game being to collect the fruit onscreen, while avoiding dinosaur-like creatures called Creeps. If needed, players can defend themselves by pushing apples on the heads of these enemies to crush them, or by throwing a "Power Ball" to wipe them off the board.

Over the years, the game has seen many different ports and rereleases, appearing on everything from the Colecovision to the Atari 2600, SNES, and Nintendo Game Boy. It has also received three sequels (Mr. Do's Castle, Mr. Do's Wild Ride, and Do! Run Run), as well as remakes and reimaginings for platforms such as the Neo Geo MVS.

As you may be aware, a version of the arcade game is already streaming on Antstream Arcade, which is available across Windows, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS, and Android. But Hamster is now set to offer a slightly more feature-packed way to pick up the game on modern platforms, with this reissue said to contain "the two widely played versions," as well as "the rare 'OLDEST version'" featuring the snowman character design. That's in addition to the usual bonus modes and CRT filters.

The reissue of the game will be released on Friday, May 15th, 2026, according to the Arcade Archives website, and is priced at $7.99 for the Arcade Archives version (PS4/Switch) and $9.99 for the Arcade Archives 2 edition (PS5, Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S). The Arcade Archives 2 releases typically benefit from a greater selection of modes, including an exclusive "TIME ATTACK MODE."

Besides Mr. Do!, Hamster has also revealed that System Soft & Toshiba-EMI's Sony PlayStation anime-themed strategy game Master of Monsters: Disciples of Gaia will be coming to the PS5 on May 14th, 2026, and the Nintendo Switch 2 on May 15th, as part of Console Archives.

This is a game released in Japan in 1997, which was published in parts of Europe by Agetec and in North America by ASCII in 1998. Sadly, it appears the version Hamster is releasing seems to be the unlocalised Japanese original, not the translated version from ASCII & Agetec, meaning only the main menu and manuals will be in English.

The game is set to cost $11.99. Here's the official synopsis from Hamster: