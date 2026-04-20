If you're anything like me, then RetroAchievements will be a big part of your gaming lifestyle these days.

This amazing free service adds Xbox-style achievements to a host of classic titles, and is compatible with a wide range of emulators (RetroArch being my go-to option these days).

However, for those who prefer to play retro games via FPGA devices, this service has been off-limits – until now.

Developer Odelot has forked several MiSTer FPGA cores to add support for RetroAchievements. The support cores can all be downloaded from here, and include NES, SNES, Genesis / Mega Drive, Master System, Game Gear, Game Boy, Game Boy Color, N64, PSX and Neo Geo.

Here's some footage of the SNES core in action:

The catch is that at the moment, only 'softcore' achievements are supported. RetroAchievement's coveted 'hardcore' mode (which disables things like save states and other modern creature comforts for a more authentic experience) isn't available at this moment in time.