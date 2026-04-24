I'm sure we're all keenly aware that SNK and Plaion are teaming up on the Neo Geo+, a modern-day recreation of the classic AES home system from the 1990s – and it seems that the announcement has made quite an impact.

In a LinkedIn post, Embracer's Lars Wingefors revealed that the commercial response to the news has been so positive that production forecasts have been bumped up ahead of the machine's launch in November this year (The Embracer Group owns Plaion, in case you weren't aware).

"The reception from the global retro community over the past week has been nothing short of overwhelming," says Wingefors, before adding:

"Within the first 24 hours, we took more paid preorders than our entire annual forecasted volume of the Neo Geo AES+. Since then, sales have continued strongly through our own channels, online retailers, and specialist stores. Seeing the console currently ranked #1 on Amazon US across the entire Video Games category is both humbling and deeply inspiring. The team are now updated our production forecasts ahead of the launch Nov 12."

Wingefors also highlights the importance of the Embracer Games Archive in this particular venture. "Its work is a prerequisite for projects like this to even be possible, and I want to particularly highlight the importance of that contribution," he adds, singling out the Archive's Martin Lindell for praise, alongside Plaion's Ben Jones and Craig McNicol.

He also takes the time to thank SNK CEO Kenji Matsubara for "trusting us to take this journey in bringing back the Neo Geo AES. When stewarding an iconic brand, genuine trust and a shared long-term vision is vital and that is exactly what this project has been built on."

It is also stated that the initial ten games are the "first" to come out of the deal, which suggests more AES re-releases are on the way.

The Neo Geo+ launches in November alongside ten games: Metal Slug, The King Of Fighters 2002, Garou: Mark of the Wolves, Big Tournament Golf / Neo Turf Masters, Shock Troopers, Samurai Shodown V Special, Pulstar, Twinkle Star Sprites, Magician Lord and Over Top.

It will be available in three SKUs: Standard (£179.99 / €199.99 / $249.99 / ¥32,800), Anniversary Edition bundle (£269.99 / €299.99 / $349.99 / ¥49,800) and Ultimate (£799.99 / €899.99 / $999.99 / ¥150,000).