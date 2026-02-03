The Alone in the Dark Trilogy for PC is currently being given away for free on the digital storefront GOG.

All three survival horror games — Alone in the Dark (1992), Alone in the Dark 2 (1993), and Alone in the Dark 3 (1995) — are now free to claim directly from the store, with the only catch being that you'll need to agree to receive marketing communications via email from GOG (thanks VGC!).

This deal lasts until Thursday, February 15 at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm GMT, at which point you'll no longer be able to claim the three games.

Developed by the French developer Infogrames, the original Alone in the Dark is often considered to be a landmark title in the survival horror series and is credited as a strong influence on Capcom's Resident Evil series. Depending on the player's choice of protagonist, the original game follows one of two characters: the private investigator Edward Carnby or Emily Hartwood, the niece of a recently deceased artist, both of whom are trying to unravel the mysteries of the creepy Derceto Mansion and its occultist history.





Alone in the Dark 2, meanwhile, focuses on another one of Carnby's other cases, which predates the original game, covering his investigation of an ex-gangster's mansion and the disappearance of a missing girl, while the third game takes Carnby to an old ghost town named Slaughter Gulch.

In addition to the three mainline games, the collection also includes Jack in the Dark, a short promotional game released in 1993, shortly before the release of Alone in the Dark 2.

All three games are part of GOG's preservation program, which means they are fully compatible with Windows 10/11 PCs, despite the years in which they were released.

You can claim the games here.