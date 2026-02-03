A new documentary has been released on Netflix in South Korea that explores the remarkable history of Shin Eui-Wook, better known as "Akira Kid" and "ShinZ" (thanks, @allcityslopshop.com).
Eui-Wook entered the Virtua Fighter 3 Maximum Battle international tournament held in his native country in 1997 and emerged as the champion, taking down some of the best Japanese players in the world. You can read more about his career here.
Korean TV station SBS is behind the 2-part documentary, which aims to track down "Akira Kid", who, following his success in the competitive fighting game arena, vanished from public view around two decades ago.
According to Namu Wiki, Eui-Wook's competitive accolades are as follows:
- 1995.00.00. Virtua Fighter 2 Edge Battle 1st time - Winner
- 1995.00.00. Virtua Fighter 2 Edge Battle 2nd - Winner
- 1997.00.00. Virtua Fighter 3 International Maximum Battle Korea Qualifier - Winner
- 1997.02.16. Virtua Fighter 3 International Maximum Battle - Winner
- 1997.00.00. Virtua Fighter 3 Mega Battle 2nd place - Runner-up
- 1997.00.00. Virtua Fighter 3 Mega Battle 3 times - Winner
- 2002.09.01. Virtua Fighter 4 Hyper Battle - Winner
- 2003.10.26. Virtua Fighter 4 Evolution National Competition - Winner
- 2009.00.00. Virtua Fighter 5 WCG 2009 Korea Qualification Tournament - Runner-up
- 2009.11.15. Virtua Fighter 5 WCG 2009 Grand Final Chengdu - Runner-up
Sadly, the documentary is only available in Korea and hasn't been translated into any other language.