Back when Sega launched the ill-fated 32X, one of the key selling points it hit upon was that it could run faithful coin-op ports of the company's latest 3D games – and it sort of had a point.

While Virtua Fighter and Virtua Racing aren't arcade-perfect by any stretch of the imagination, they're certainly better than the base Genesis / Mega Drive was capable of – as a comparison between the Genny and 32X versions of Virtua Racing proves.

Virtua Racing Deluxe (for that is its name) was, for a time, as close as you could get to the original coin-op in the comfort of your living room, and even included bonus features, such as two different cars to drive.

If you're a fan of this particular version of the game, you'll be pleased to learn that it has been disassembled/decompiled, which could lead to native ports to other platforms, such as PC.

The sega-vr-disasm project is described by Matias Zanolli as "a complete, buildable disassembly of Virtua Racing Deluxe for the Sega 32X, with comprehensive reverse engineering documentation. The ROM rebuilds to a 100% byte-identical binary, with 4MB expansion ROM containing working SH2 parallel processing hooks."

"This is a major milestone-level analysis where the rebuilt binary matches the original ROM data byte-for-byte," says Twitter user @yoshinokentarou. "Thanks to this, research into modifications and re-implementations can now advance rapidly, and we might even see an “ultra-evolved PC version of Virtua Racing Deluxe” appear?"