We have some good news for English fans of Bandai Namco's Idolmaster series.

A new fan translation patch is currently in the works for The Idolmaster SP, the 2009 entry in the idol raising simulation/rhythm series for the PlayStation Portable.

The new patch covers the game's three separate releases — Perfect Sun, Missing Moon, and Wandering Star — each of which came on a separate disc and featured a different set of idols — and will mark the first time the game has received a full English fan translation, building on the partial translations that were previously released between 2009 - 2014 by TLWiki.

It is the work of a team that includes BonillaP and Soutaisei/相対性 and, according to the project's website, will feature translated dialogue for the idols that were previously left unfinished in TLWiki's translations. This includes Wandering Star's Ami & Mami Futami, and Missing Moon's Azusa and Ritsuko.



Coming this winter!#アイドルマスター #psp pic.twitter.com/Qu3CmkrEdH Idolmaster is coming to PSP in English! Help Haruka, Yayoi, or Makoto become Top Idol! Dress them up, take them to lessons, and compete in auditions in this Raising Simulator!Coming this winter! #idolmaster November 30, 2025

That's not all, either, as the team has also stated it plans to translate the various in-game e-mails from reporters, stylists, and fans, as well as other parts of the game previously left untouched.

The patch is expected to be released this Winter, and will be available to download from the project's website, which is where you'll also find updates on its progress.

You can watch a trailer for the upcoming patch below: