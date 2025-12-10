The developer and publisher 3Goo announced earlier today that they are planning to release a Nintendo Switch 2 edition of The Rumble Fish 2, Dimps' cult classic fighting game that first hit the arcades back in 2005 (h/t: Gosokkyu).

This version is based on the company's 2022 reissue for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. However, it is set to benefit from a few additional extras.

This includes increased image quality over the original Nintendo Switch release, the option to play with friends across the two generations of Nintendo Switch consoles, and perhaps most fascinating of all, the introduction of a new team battle mode that wasn't present in the original release.

On the game's official website, this mode is described as exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2, and is said to allow players to form teams of three to compete in survival battles with the existing characters from The Rumble Fish 2 roster.

A 1-minute trailer was also released to coincide with the announcement, with the team battle feature appearing briefly at the 48-second mark.

This version is expected to be released next year on January 22nd, 2026, and will cost $19.99 / €19.99 / 2,480 yen, with an upgrade path being offered between Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 for $4.99 / €4.99 / 500 yen.