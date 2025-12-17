The resurrected version of MicroProse has announced it is partnering up with Geoff Crammond to bring the classic Formula One Grand Prix simulation series to Steam next year.

The announcement was made on social media earlier today, with MicroProse revealing that the series will now go by the name Geoff Crammond Racing, on account of Codemasters and Electronic Arts currently being the sole owners of the official license to produce F1 games.

Geoff Crammond's Formula One Grand Prix originally got its start back in 1991, with the release of Formula One Grand Prix (or World Circuit, as it was known in North America) for the Amiga, Atari ST, and PC.

This was a title that earned a ton of praise and awards at the time for its authentic recreations of existing circuits, its impressive frame rate (as high as 25fps on the PC version!), and its realistic driving engine, and also later spawned three sequels for PC: Grand Prix 2 (1996), Grand Prix 3 (2000), and Grand Prix 4 (2002). All of these were released under the original MicroProse branding, making it somewhat fitting that the new MicroProse will be the one responsible for bringing them all back to PC in 2026.





MicroProse reunites with legendary developer Geoff Crammond to re-release his iconic racing simulation technology as the Geoff Crammond Racing series (GCR1–GCR4), coming in 2026.

Here's a short description of each, with some screenshots:

Geoff Crammond Racing (1991):

Geoff Crammond Racing 1 is where it all began—an authentic revival of the original classic that laid the foundation for the racing simulation genre. First released in the early 1990s, this legendary racing returns, retaining the pure spirit of the groundbreaking original.

GCR1 delivers the raw, unforgiving racing experience of the early 90s, featuring 16 international circuits inspired by real-world locations and a full grid of open-wheel machines, each recreated with meticulous attention to the original design and driving model.

Geoff Crammond Racing 2 (1996):

Geoff Crammond Racing 2 is a modern revival of the groundbreaking sim that helped define an entire genre. Based on the classic second instalment of the legendary racing simulation series, GCR2 brings the precision, challenge, and atmosphere of mid-90s-era open-wheel racing back to life. Experience the golden age of motorsport simulation with a full grid of high-speed machines and race across 16 circuits inspired by historic locations from around the world. Customize your track names through built-in customization and Steam Workshop support.

Geoff Crammond Racing 3 (2000)

Geoff Crammond Racing 3 is a faithful revival of one of the most acclaimed racing simulators of its time, brought back by MicroProse and Geoff Crammond. GCR3 delivers a refined and immersive racing experience, with deep simulation mechanics, realistic car behaviour, and a full season of high-stakes open-wheel competition. Drive precision-engineered racing machines across a global circuits—each inspired by famous tracks. Players can rename any tracks or team to make the experience their own and share via Steam Workshop.

Geoff Crammond Racing 4 (2002)



Geoff Crammond Racing 4 is the definitive return of the legendary racing simulation experience. Originally released in the early 2000s and now officially reintroduced by MicroProse and Geoff Crammond, GCR4 brings back the acclaimed driving engine, deep physics model, and immersive race weekend structure that set the standard for sim racing.

Step into the cockpit of high-performance, open-wheel racing machines and compete across a full season of intense races on world-class circuits, each inspired by iconic tracks, but reimagined with new names and visuals. Every corner, elevation change, and pit strategy matters.

