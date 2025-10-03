Update #3 [ ]:

We're sad to report that legendary video game designer and programmer Rebecca Heineman has passed away following her battle with cancer. She was 62.

Burger left an insta to be posted post-mortem, 10/10 no notes, classic Burger

Tributes from some of the biggest names in the business have been pouring in since her passing was confirmed:

Rebecca Heineman sadly passed away. Known her since the 80s when I'd drive her to work, one of the most brilliant programmers around. A real gut punch earlier today when she messaged me: "We have gone on so many adventures together! But, into the great unknown! I go first!!!" November 17, 2025





"It allowed me to be myself. It allowed me to play as female." gaming industry icon Rebecca Heineman will be remembered as an esports trailblazer: winning the 1980 Space Invaders national title cementing her as the first ever video game champion. an immeasurable inspiration. RIP

Rebecca Heineman, I hope you and Jennell are together again.



Thanks for all the games, and all the memories. You will be missed. : ( — Chris Avellone (@ChrisAvellone) November 18, 2025

A game industry legend died a few mins ago, Rebecca Heineman ( @burgerbecky ), taken away by aggressive lung cancer. She oversaw the porting of Wizordum to the Mac OS most recently for Apogee. My local friends would often have dinner with her and I loved her industry stories and… November 17, 2025

RIP to a games industry pioneer and legend, Rebecca Heineman. If your unfamiliar, look her up. Her career is like the story of videogames itself.

Heineman has posted a rather upsetting update to her GoFundMe page:

It’s time. According to my doctors. All further treatments are pointless. So, please donate so my kids can create a funeral worthy of my keyboard, Pixelbreaker! So I can make a worthy entrance for reuniting with my one true love, Jennell Jaquays.

The campaign has raised (at the time of writing) 97% of its funding target – if you're able, we implore you to pledge some money to help Heineman's family.

I never thought I'd get this wish. Odd seeing eulogies before I expire

Tributes have been pouring in for the video game legend on social media.

The Video Game History Foundation's Frank Cifladi said:

"I'm so glad I got to see you twice this year. My final memory of you is seeing you second in line(!) to come see me talk at PAX, it meant so much to sit down and chill out with a supportive friend for a minute while I was feeling nervous. I'll miss seeing you around at every show, you were a pillar."

Andrew Borman of The Strong National Museum of Play added:

"More than just your contributions to gaming, you, yourself, will always be remembered. Safe journeys to whatever may be next."

The Cave's Neil Thomas said:

"I will always treasure the time you gave to share your life story with me. It will inspire many more generations. You’re awesome x"

Rebecca Heineman has opened a GoFundMe page to help her battle against cancer.

The campaign has a goal of $50,000, and we're pleased to report that, at the time of writing, over 700 people have contributed more than $44,000, which means Heineman is close to hitting her funding goal.

Here's what Heineman has posted on her campaign page:

I’m in pain. I’ve been diagnosed with adenocarcinoma a few weeks ago and I went from being an active outgoing computer nerd into a nearly bedridden cancer patient who is non stop exhausted.

Insurance is helping, but some of my treatment are out of network so I’m getting huge bills. My cancer is aggressive so to say I’m scared is an understatement, I get a chemo port installed 10/6/2025 and then they begin filling me with chemo drugs. How did this start? I noticed when I was at PAX prime that I was out of breath climbing a single flight of stairs. When I got back to Dallas, I went to the emergency room and they found I had 2300ml of fluid in my lung cavity. They drained another 1600ml a week later. After cat scans, X-rays, and blood tests they finally found that the cancer is in my lungs and liver. This is the fight for my life. Please help me. I want to keep creating games and comics and I need your support to beat this cancer.

I've started a GoFundMe to help with my cancer battle

Original Story: While there are many people in the video game industry who have the accolade of 'legend' bestowed upon them, few are as worthy of that title as Rebecca Heineman.

A legitimate video game champion at an early age (she won the Space Invaders National Championship in 1980), Heineman began to dabble in programming in her teens, even going as far as to reverse-engineer the Atari 2600's code.

She wrote for Electronic Games magazine and would break into the development industry via the publisher Avalon Hill. Later, she co-founded Interplay and designed titles such as The Bard's Tale III: Thief of Fate, Dragon Wars, Tass Times in Tonetown, Borrowed Time and Mindshadow.

Later in her career, she would establish companies such as Logicware (where she oversaw ports of titles such as Out of This World / Another World, Killing Time, Shattered Steel and Jazz Jackrabbit 2), Contraband Entertainment, and Olde Sküül, the latter of which is her current studio.

Sigh. I got the results from the cat scan yesterday. My right lung has a membrane that's normally the thickness of plastic wrap. It's current 1cm to 2cm thick. That's the tumor. I'll be setting up a gofundme to help with my medical bills

We're sad to report that Heineman, having lost her wife, Jennell Jaquays, last year to Guillain-Barré syndrome, has been diagnosed with cancer.



In September, Heineman posted on social media that she had been given some news "that is making me worried that time is not on my side." A few days later, she confirmed that she has two masses on her liver and "tiny nodules" in her right lung, which have since been confirmed as the source of the cancer.



Heineman has stated that she intends to establish a GoFundMe page to help with medical bills, and Time Extension will ensure a link to that campaign is shared when it goes live.

Everyone here at Time Extension and Hookshot Media is sending their best wishes to Heineman at this difficult time.