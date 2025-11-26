If you happen to love the Resident Evil series, then we have some interesting news to share with you.

A new documentary on the original survival horror classic is set to air in Japan later this month, featuring new interviews with key members of its development staff, including the director Shinji Mikami, the producer Tokuro Fujiwara, and its system planner Hideki Kamiya, alongside others.

Legendary Games Chronicle: Biohazard, according to Famitsu (via Genki_JPN), is set to air on NHK BS4K on November 29th, 2025, and will also be rebroadcast on the regular NHK BS on December 6th. It will cover various topics related to the game, from the threat of cancellation to technical constraints, and changes in direction.

Early development materials will also be shown, giving a further insight into the trial-and-error process that led to the finished title.

Here's the full list of people being interviewed:

Shinji Mikami (Director)

Tokuro Fujiwara (Producer)

Jun Takeuchi (Character Modeller)

Hideki Kamiya (System Planner)

Kazunori Kadoi (System Planner)

Yasuhiro Ampo (Software System Engineer)

Makoto Tomozawa (Composer)

Ken Kutaragi (Former Executive Vice President, R&D Division, Sony Computer Entertainment Inc.)

This is the second game to be covered as part of the NHK's "Legendary Games Chronicle" series, with the documentary filmmakers having previously covered Final Fantasy in a programme that initially aired back in October of last year.

That documentary was viewable in English on the NHK World app, but we haven't been able to find any information yet on whether the same will be possible here.