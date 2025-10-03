The NetherRealm audio director Dan Forden made the announcement yesterday on Instagram that he has left the Mortal Kombat developer after more than a decade working at the studio (as spotted by PC Gamer!).

Forden is a figure who will likely be familiar to Mortal Kombat fans, even if you don't necessarily know him by name. He has worked as a sound designer and composer on a number of Mortal Kombat titles dating back to the original Midway arcade game, and was notably responsible for one of the series's most iconic Easter Eggs, which debuted in Mortal Kombat II. This saw Forden appear in the bottom right of the screen and yell "Toasty" (Not "Whoopsie" as some mistakenly believe) in a high-pitched voice whenever players land a devastating uppercut on their opponent.

Initially put in the game as an inside joke between the developers, this random Easter Egg was apparently based on something that Forden would say to Mortal Kombat creator Ed Boon to taunt him while playing the Midway arcade game Super High Impact, with Boon eventually deciding to incorporate the phrase and Ford's face into the now-famous fighting game.

Following its discovery, it was later embraced by the game's community and has since reappeared in other entries in the series, alongside inspiring similar Easter Eggs elsewhere, such as "Crispy" and "Frosty".

"Wednesday was my last day at Netherrealm," wrote Forden on Instagram, about his departure from the studio. "We made a lot of fun stuff over the years. I’m really proud of what we accomplished a well as how much fun we had making that stuff. There are so many smart, talented people there - look for more great things to emerge over the next several years."

It's not exactly clear right now where Forden is going, but he has revealed that his presence will still be felt at NetherRealm, thanks to a cheeky homage to the Easter Egg including his face, which is featured on a bathroom mirror at the studio.

In closing, he told his followers, "I wouldn’t have lasted 37 years in the industry if fans weren’t out there playing the games we made. Thanks to all of you for supporting what we’ve done. Live long and... Toasty!"