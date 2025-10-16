Subscribe to Time Extension on YouTube3.1k

Sasha Darko, the visual artist and game developer behind the Sega Mega Drive/ Genesis "Choose-Your-Own Adventure" Series, Sacred Line, has announced that the third and final game is now available digitally.

Described as "the final chapter of the Sacred Line trilogy", Sacred Line III picks up from the events of the previous two games (which were published physically by Mega Cat Studios back in 2024), finishing the story of Ellen and Sarah — two sisters who have become trapped in a war-torn version of Yugoslavia filled with cultists and evil demons.

For the most part, it looks to play similarly to the previous entries in the series, featuring a collection of branching pathways leading players to different endings depending on their choices. But it is also said to contain "a classic text-based dice fighting system" that has been overhauled for this version, as well as "tricky logic puzzles" to introduce some additional variety to the gameplay.

According to the developer, the game will feature advanced "3D" graphics that were originally made in Unity and squeezed to fit on the 16-bit machine, as well as an ambitious "all-digital symphonic / metal soundtrack", which they are boldly referring to online as "the most advanced soundtrack on the platform".

In addition to this, there is also an in-built encyclopedia to get players up to speed if they haven't played either of the previous two games. This will contain information about the characters and the surreal and unsettling world in which the players find themselves.

Here's some more information from the developer:

"Sacred Line III concludes the story of Ellen and Sarah, two sisters trapped in the worn-torn Yugoslavia besieged by demons summoned by an ancient cult. Set in both 1366 and 1999, the game takes you through vivid, distinct worlds to uncover the hidden secrets and answer the longing questions."

The game is currently available to buy for $14.99 on itch.io, with a free demo also being available to download from the artist's website.

There are also two other digital versions being offered. One of which is called the Unique Pack, while the other is described as a Founder’s Pack. These, however, require you to reach out to the developer directly.

A physical cart is also planned for next year, though exactly when has not yet been revealed.