BitBeamCannon, the developer of retro projects like DaemonClaw and Metro Siege, has revealed the next game it is working on, and it looks to be more than a little inspired by Capcom's Mega Man series.

Metal Mack, as the new game is called, was initially unveiled during a DaemonClaw update video posted last month on the company's YouTube channel and is the latest project from the BitBeamCannon co-founder Corey Annis. He will serve as the creative lead and artist on the project, while Chris Parent, the brother of his fellow BitBeamCannon co-founder Michael Parent, is working on the game as its lead programmer.

It is currently in development for the Neo Geo, Sega Mega Drive / Genesis, and modern systems, and is said to be about to land on Kickstarter soon, with this being the first crowdfunding campaign the developer is handling itself (Neofid Technology previously handled the studio's DaemonClaw Kickstarter).





Similar to the Mega Man games, it stars a tiny android who is equipped with a "Mega Buster"-style arm cannon, who finds themself having to run 'n' gun their way through a world where humanity's robots have gone rogue.

At the moment, only a minutes-worth of gameplay has been released from the game (ahead of a more in-depth reveal), but from this video, it's already clear that this is the company's take on a 16-bit style Mega Man game, with the character featuring a similar moveset to Mega Man and a similar name, while some of the enemies even share a resemblance to the Mets from the original NES Mega Man games.

In the latest video on the game, Annis said more footage will be on the way soon, and even teased a potential Commodore Amiga version of the game could be on the horizon too.