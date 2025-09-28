SNK has just shadow-dropped a "modernised re-release" of its 1998 one-on-one fighter, Real Bout Fatal Fury 2: The Newcomers on Steam.

This new release comes with "smooth rollback netcode, online lobbies for up to nine players", a practice mode "complete with speed settings, record-and-replay options, and a hitbox viewer for more robust training," and a gallery mode featuring 59 pieces of Fatal Fury art and media.

"Players can throw down in local matches (1-2 players) or test their skills worldwide in competitive online tournaments of multiple formats, including single elimination, double elimination, and round robin," says SNK. "Players can also observe others’ matches via Spectator Mode."

@SNKPofficial made us keep a secret, but now that the cat's out of the bag courtesy of #TGS2025 , it's time to share: Real Bout Fatal Fury 2: The Newcomers is coming to Steam with our acclaimed rollback online multiplayer, and many more unique features! https://t.co/hdWU9GWtwx September 28, 2025

The game comes as part of SNK's new Neo Geo Premium Selection label, a series of re-releases "upgraded with new features for the modern day."

Code Mystics has confirmed that it is behind this new version of the game.