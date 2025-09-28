SNK has just shadow-dropped a "modernised re-release" of its 1998 one-on-one fighter, Real Bout Fatal Fury 2: The Newcomers on Steam.
This new release comes with "smooth rollback netcode, online lobbies for up to nine players", a practice mode "complete with speed settings, record-and-replay options, and a hitbox viewer for more robust training," and a gallery mode featuring 59 pieces of Fatal Fury art and media.
"Players can throw down in local matches (1-2 players) or test their skills worldwide in competitive online tournaments of multiple formats, including single elimination, double elimination, and round robin," says SNK. "Players can also observe others’ matches via Spectator Mode."
The game comes as part of SNK's new Neo Geo Premium Selection label, a series of re-releases "upgraded with new features for the modern day."
Code Mystics has confirmed that it is behind this new version of the game.