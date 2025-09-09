PlayStation launched in North America 30 years ago today, and a new book is aiming to celebrate the 32-bit console's amazing legacy.

Penned by seasoned journalist Jeremy Parish, -30- | A PlayStation Retrospective will come "packed with commentary about the system’s biggest and most interesting games" and will trace "the console’s origins, launch, and rise to greatness over the course of more than 180 oversized pages."

-30- A PlayStation Retrospective by Jeremy Parish is the unofficial photo essay book to fancy up any gamer’s coffee table (or bookshelf, or ominous tower guarded by a dragon…we don’t judge). — Limited Run Games (@limitedrungames.com) 2025-09-08T19:00:32.758Z

Here's some more PR, taken from the Limited Run's site:

How did Sony manage to enter the 32-bit console race fray and emerge the victor? What made the PS1’s library so interesting? Why do we all love the system so darned much? With dozens of in-depth retrospectives and essays and hundreds of compact recaps, -30- recounts the PS1’s journey to the top, blow by blow. This unofficial and completely unauthorized look back at PS1 celebrates both the milestone hits that made the console a blockbuster (including Metal Gear Solid, Gran Turismo, and Tekken) along with quirky experiments like PaRapper the Rapper and Jumping Flash! that turned Sony into a world leader in game design. From Sony’s pre-PlayStation days publishing games magazines on VHS tapes to the modern fan creations keeping the system alive in the retrogaming community, this book covers the whole PlayStation lifespan!

Pre-orders go live on September 9th, 2025 and close on November 2nd, 2025.