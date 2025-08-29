After several delays, it seems like the long wait for Granzella's turn-based strategy collection R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos could soon be coming to an end, according to a new official video posted earlier today.

R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos was initially announced to the world three years ago, in 2022, and was revealed to contain remakes of the two PSP games R-Type Tactics (known as R-Type: Command in the West) and R-Type Tactics II: Operation Bitter Chocolate.

Originally expected to be released in Japan and the West in 2023, its release date was later pushed back to the Fall of 2024, before being delayed once again to sometime in 2025, with Granzella offering its apologies but giving very little explanation as to why the game was taking so long to come to fruition.

Now, though, it appears the company is confident it is getting close to finishing the game, revealing a new trailer for the game and stating that a "release date, pricing, platforms, and other details will be unveiled in late September."

Previously, the game had been announced for Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (via both Steam and the Epic Games Store), so it will be interesting to see whether those plans have changed or if any additional platforms like Switch 2 will be added.

You can watch the brand new trailer below: