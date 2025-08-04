The Famicom title Saiyuuki World II and the NES title Whomp'Em will be reissued on Nintendo Switch as a special 2-in-1 package later this week on August 7th, City Connection has revealed.

In case you're unaware, Saiyuuki World II is the 1990 sequel to the action-adventure RPG Saiyuuki World (that was based on Wonder Boy in Monster Land), and continues the story of the monkey king Sun Wukong as he travels the world to recover seven Celestial Beads, which have been stolen by the supreme deity Mara.

Meanwhile, Whomp'Em, on the other hand, is the North American localization/reskin of Saiyuuki World II, which was released one year later, and switched out the Asian-themed setting for a Native American-inspired story about a kid named Soaring Eagle on a quest to recover various totems.

According to City Connection's website, the new collection, which is part of the company's ongoing JALECOlle Famicom series of retro reissues, will include both games in a single package. This will include the first-ever official English translation for Saiyuuki World II, as well as the original NES conversion of the game, giving players a choice of which version they prefer to take on.

In addition to this, there's also a few bonus features included here that weren't available in the original releases, such as a new Attack Info screen to see all of your acquired actions (and their effects), a UI element to keep track of the amount of gourds you've collected (required to update your max health), and an updated icon that will change to a smiley face whenever treasure is near.

Both games will be available on August 7th, and will cost £7.19/$7.99, with a 10% early bird discount being applied until August 20th (or August 21st in the US).