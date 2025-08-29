Remember the storm in a teacup that was the BBC putting a NES cart in a SNES during one of its segments on retro gaming? Well, the esteemed British broadcaster (or one of its younger researchers, at least) is back with another banger: Windows 95 shown alongside an Apple Macintosh computer.

As spotted by Lost Tourist on social media, the segment was about the 30th anniversary of Microsoft's Windows 95 operating system – so the inclusion of an original Apple Macintosh SE (released in 1987 and famously incompatible with Windows 95) is a real clanger.

In fact, it's such a glaring error that some are speculating that this has been done on purpose, and whoever is responsible at the BBC is "trolling" the audience.

I'm not so sure – after all, to anyone who isn't 100% clued up on this kind of thing, one computer looks very much like another – but let us know what you think by posting a comment below.