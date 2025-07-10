Update [ ]:

And he's done it!

Original Story: If you're old like me, then the name Steve Bak will surely ring a bell.

One of the most talented British coders of the '80s, he worked on titles such as Goldrunner, Spitting Image, and the Cuthbert video game series, all on home computers. He also contributed to the creation of the James Pond series.

Bak sadly passed away in 2019, but his son Philip – who worked with his father on titles such as Rolo to the Rescue and Hercules, and more recently created the indie title Bezier – has carried on the family tradition and is currently working at Epic Games on Fortnite.

The younger Bak is, as we speak, walking 173 miles across Portugal to raise money for the charity SpecialEffect, and he needs your support.

4;30am start for the last day. The moon lighting the path until the sun takes over later. 27km to finish today. I really miss home now. What a ride it’s been. Thanks for every like, share and donation that’s boosted me along the way. You buggers are alright. — Philip Bak (@philipbak.bsky.social) 2025-07-10T03:28:49.567Z

"Bit of a problem and hopefully you can help," says Philip on his Just Giving page. "My new job comes with a summer shutdown. Two weeks! Brilliant, except the kids are still at school and Vicky’s short on holiday days. She told me not to waste it, so I had a think. After wading through far too many smug travel blogs I remembered The Way, a Martin Sheen film about the Camino de Santiago, a pilgrimage to a Spanish cathedral. Thousands walk it every year: sociable, scenic and just the sort of caper an introverted games programmer might secretly love. So I bought a rucksack, walking shoes and flights there and back.

He's about to finish the walk, so if you'd like to support this noble cause, be sure to pledge some cash.