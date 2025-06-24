Goichi 'Suda51' Suda must have had quite a shock the other day when Google's AI system confidently declared that he had, in fact, shuffled off his mortal coil.

As spotted by @nowitsMEGAnaire on Twitter, Google's ever-reliable AI stated that the legendary game designer, with titles such as No More Heroes, Lollipop Chainsaw and Killer Is Dead to his name, was as dead as a doorknob.

This led Suda's Grasshopper studio to post the following reply on social media:

AI hallucinations are now commonplace online because companies such as Google, Meta, and OpenAI have been forcing the largely untested technology into every facet of our daily lives.

Google's AI has done everything from telling people to eat rocks to accusing the wrong aeroplane of crashing, but it seems that the tide is finally turning, and firms are getting fed up and taking action.