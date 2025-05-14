City Connection has announced it will be bringing out two new arcade collections in Japan later this year containing 16 classics from the legendary Japanese arcade company Toaplan (thanks Famitsu!).

Toaplan Arcade Collection Vol. 1 and Toaplan Arcade Collection Vol. 2 will be released on August 28th, for Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, and is a compilation that brings together the emulation-based ports that were previously released on Steam by Bitwave Games.

Each collection will include 8 titles and will come with bonus features such as save states, a rewind function, speed control, and the option to play regional variants of some of the games.

Toaplan Arcade Vol. 1 contains the following titles: FixEight, Batsugun, Fire Shark, Flying Shark, Outzone, Tiger-Heli, Dogyuun, and Twin Cobra.

The second volume, meanwhile, includes: Vimana, Slap Fight, Zero Wing, Twin Hawk, Hellfire, Grind Stormer, Truxton, and Truxton II.

Both collections will cost 5,500 yen each (the Switch version is priced at 5,480 yen). Physical versions are also being offered for PS5 and Nintendo Switch costing 5,940 yen.