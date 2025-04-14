The Japanese developer behind Nintendo-based entries in Banpresto's Super Robot Taisen / Wars series has declared bankruptcy almost 35 years after it started (thanks, Anime News Network).

A.I Co., Ltd. (pronounced in Japanese as "Ei-Ai") was established in July 1990 in Machida, Tokyo and is responsible for developing titles such as Bonk 3: Bonk's Big Adventure, Bomberman GB 3 and Full Metal Panic! Fight: Who Dares Wins.

However, it is most famous for helping to create multiple entries in the Super Robot Wars series, including Super Robo Wars 64, Super Robot Wars A, Super Robot Wars R, Super Robot Wars D, Super Robot Wars J, Super Robot Wars GC, Super Robot Wars XO, Super Robot Wars W, Super Robot Wars K, Super Robot Wars L, Super Robot Wars UX and Super Robot Wars BX.

A.I began bankruptcy proceedings in the Tachikawa branch of the Tokyo District Court on March 10th.