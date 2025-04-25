Today, GOG has revealed that it has released the Capcom role-playing game Breath of Fire IV on its storefront, now updated for modern PCs and available DRM-free.

The game will be included as part of the company's preservation program, meaning that if you purchase a copy, it will continue to get compatibility updates even if it does eventually get pulled from sale.

Initially released in 2000 for the original PlayStation (Europe unfortunately had to wait an additional year), Breath of Fire IV was eventually brought to PCs three years later.

Similar to other games in the series, the game focuses on the adventures of a young boy named Ryu who can shapeshift into powerful dragons, with this particular entry seeing the hero joining forces with a magic-wielding princess and various strong warriors to take down a resurrected emperor named Fou Lou.

According to GOG, the new release has been optimized for Windows 10 and 11 PCs and will give players the option to enjoy both the English and Japanese localizations.

It is also reported to include improved graphics, enabled by an upgraded DirectX renderer, as well as new display options (Windowed mode, V-Sync, Anti-Aliasing, refined gamma correction) to help people better tailor their experience, and an updated audio engine that restores "missing environmental sounds" and introduces further configuration settings.

This isn't the only news GOG has shared either during this latest media blast, with the company also announcing that the following games will also be joining its preservation program:

● Ultima™ Underworld 1+2

● Ultima™ 9: Ascension

● Worlds of Ultima™ : The Savage Empire

● Ultima™ Worlds of Adventure 2: Martian Dreams

● Worms: Armageddon

● Robin Hood: The Legend of Sherwood

● Realms of the Haunting

● Tex Murphy: Under a Killing Moon

● Stonekeep

If you're interested, you can grab Breath of Fire now from this link. It is priced at £8.99.