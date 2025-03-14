It's now possible to stream your Sega Saturn games from your PC to your console via WiFi using the Fenrir Optical Drive Emulator (ODE).

This new update—which was released early this month by Fenrir creator Ced and spotted by Sega Saturn Shiro—allows you to stream games from your computer's hard drive directly to the Fenrir. This is something that's unique to this particular ODE.

This capability has actually been in the works for a few years now, with Ced showing it in action as far back as 2021.

The developer has spent the past few years perfecting the system and removing bugs and issues. Ced confirms that games such as Daytona USA and Burning Rangers have been tested and have even been left streaming for as long as five hours without issue.

Have you tried this out with your Fenrir-modded Saturn? Let us know with a comment.