You'd be fair to say that it doesn't really deserve it, but Big Rigs: Over the Road Racing is getting another chance to 'shine' thanks to a release on Steam.

If you haven't heard of this game before, consider yourself fortunate. Published by GameMill in 2003, the game's developer, US studio Stellar Stone, outsourced its production to Ukraine, resulting in an unfinished car crash (literally!) plagued with bugs and seriously lacking in actual gameplay.

Hilariously, driving in reverse allows the truck to accelerate indefinitely, while your opponent in the race doesn't actually move during it. There's no collision detection, and driving off-road (or up hills) has no adverse effect on your speed. The game was effectively released in an unfinished state.

As you might imagine, reviews weren't kind, and Big Rigs: Over the Road Racing became the worst-rated game on both Metacritic and GameRankings at the time. Since its release, it has often been called one of the worst games ever made.

Big Rigs: Over the Road Racing hits Steam this year.