The Sega Genesis / Mega Drive doesn't have the ability to scale and rotate backgrounds like the SNES can on a hardware level, but during its lifespan, developers found ways to recreate the 'Mode 7' effect using software, often with middling results.

Now, in 2025, indie developer gasega68k has pulled off an impressive technical feat by reproducing the legendary SNES racer F-Zero on Sega's 16-bit console in the form of 'G-zero' (not to be confused with the Game Boy game of the same name).

gasega68k has been working on this demo for a while and has recently made some improvements. "I've addeded rival car sprites (will be up to 5 + player car), these sprite cars are just placeholders for now, I'm experimenting collision car to car, but still buggy, I've also addeded most of hud elements."

You can download the demo here.

This isn't the only attempt in the modern era to bring Mode 7 to the Genesis; we also have Gears of Rage. Heck, Mode 7 is even been made possible on the NES. Is there anything these coders can't do?