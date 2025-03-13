AYANEO has already released some impressive retro-focused handheld devices recently, including the Game Boy-style Pocket DMG and the candy bar-like Pocket Micro—but the Chinese firm isn't done with this sector of the market, it seems.

"For years, we’ve dreamed of a retro horizontal handheld with powerful performance, perfect size, and stunning aesthetics," says AYANEO in a post on social media. "It’s 2025, it still hasn’t appeared. So, we decided to make it ourselves! AYANEO Pocket ACE – the dream machine for retro gamers."



The company hasn't shown any images of the device yet but promises to reveal more information soon.

We know it will be a landscape-orientated device from the initial post, but what else do you think AYANEO has in store for this product? Let us know with a comment below.

