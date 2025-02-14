Skies Of Arcadia has been in the news recently thanks to Sega's decision to renew the trademark for the iconic Dreamcast (and GameCube) JRPG.

We're still not entirely sure a remaster is on the cards, but if you can't wait for more news, it might be worth taking a look at Horizons Of Achaea, a new indie RPG which is heavily inspired by Sega's game.

"Horizons of Achaea is an RPG set in the floating archipelago of Achaea," reads the game's official site. "In a time of exploration, technological advancements, and the mysteries of the lands are yet to be fully understood. Brave souls from all walks of life are looking for what's in store for their futures. There are those who would seek to dominate and impose dominion over the world. There are those who simply seek selfish needs and chaos. And then there are those in between it all, who above all else, embrace the freedom of the skies and wish all to pursue a life of plenty."

The lead developer of the project has been posting updates on YouTube, including one from November in which he revealed that he had sold his house in order to fund Horizons Of Achaea's development.

It's worth noting that, although a Patreon is open, which allows you to help support the project, there's no crowdfunding campaign behind Horizons Of Achaea—the devs are seemingly very proud that they haven't taken this route in order to create the game.

Horizons Of Achaea isn't the only tribute to Skies of Arcadia out there—we've recently seen Sky Oceans hit modern consoles, but sadly it wasn't quite up to the standards of the game which inspired it, with our friends over at Nintendo Life saying that "Sky Oceans doesn’t even crash and burn – it fails to leave the runway."

Hopefully, Horizons Of Achaea will be better—but it is still a long way from release.