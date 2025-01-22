Taki Udon's FPGA PS1—codenamed SSone—continues to attract a fair amount of attention, and the designer has just revealed one of the most important aspects of the upcoming machine: its dock.

The system uses a MiSTer FPGA setup at its core, allowing users to play games for a wide range of consoles, handhelds, arcade machines and computers via community-developed, open-source FPGA cores.

However, the unique selling point over a standard MiSTer is that Taki Udon's offering will come in a PS1-inspired, injection-moulded shell and will allow you to use original PS1 accessories, such as memory cards, controllers and even light guns.

From day one, Takin Udon has been very upfront about the fact that the base unit won't have the ability to run original CD-ROM media, but a dock will be made available that includes this functionality—and he's just given us our first glimpse of the design.

The design for the SuperDock (D²) is almost done. CD/DVD drive, four USB A ports, and a 2280 m.2 SSD bay. January 22, 2025

The SuperDock will include a CD/DVD drive, x4 USB-A ports and a 2280 m.2 SSD bay. Discs will be loaded into a slot rather than a tray.

Taki Udon has confirmed that support for PS1 discs will be included by default thanks to a forked version of the existing PS1 FPGA core, but if you want to run discs for other systems (such as Saturn), a workaround will be needed as he and his team "won't fork those cores."

Taki Udon's PS1 will cost $149 for "founders and friends" when it eventually launches this year.