Meduza Team has revealed that it is producing an English-language patch for the Sega Saturn card battling RPG Arcana Strikes (thanks, Sega Saturn Shiro).

Originally released exclusively in Japan in 1997, the game was developed by Red Company (later known as Red Entertainment), the same studio behind the popular Sakura Wars series. Takara handled publishing duties.

Paul Met, one of the people behind this project, has revealed that the patch is currently in the testing phase and should be available soon.

Speaking to Sega Saturn Shiro, Met adds:

The game looks very interesting (unusually implemented animation, allies and enemies in the form of a deck of cards, mysterious locations, etc.). The combat system is not as simple as it seemed at first glance (it reveals itself gradually).

Once the patch is available, we'll update this post. In the meantime, though, check out the footage below.