The developers behind the bullet hell shooter Good Knight are creating a spiritual successor to Namco's Splatterhouse, reports West Mansion.

There's not much to go on at the moment outside of some screenshots and some early demo footage, but you can see the influence of Namco's iconic horror franchise at play in Carnage Mansion.

The main character is a muscle-bound monster wearing a mask, and the action takes place in a crumbling, enemy-filled house. There's also a female character who is shown sitting on the protagonist's shoulder in the mock-up screens released so far.

It's clear that this project still has a long way to go, but given that Bandai Namco appears to have turned its back on the Splatterhouse series, it's encouraging to see fans creating their own dream sequels – even if they're totally unofficial.

Carnage Mansion will be coming to PC via Steam, when it eventually releases.