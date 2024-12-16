The Sony PSP turned 20 recently, yet for many people (myself included), it still feels like a product from the future. The sleek design was a real breath of fresh air back in 2004, and many of the games still look incredible, given the comparatively humble nature of the hardware.

If you feel like revisiting the PSP's library but aren't much of a handheld gamer, then you might want to check out the PSP Placeable (thanks, The Verge), a consolised PSP mod (2000 or 3000 models only, as those are the ones with video-out) which places the device inside a 3D-printed case that matches its big brother, the PS2.

Created by Retro Mod Works, the PSP Placeable retains compatibility with UMD discs and adds Bluetooth controller support.

"I almost exclusively use broken PSPs for these builds, so most of the time, the screens are being removed, or the buttons do not work, which makes them perfect for these builds," adds the modder behind the project, Dan. He's "giving the consoles a whole new life," which is something to be applauded. Pre-built units cost $274.99.

It would seem that there are plenty of people interested in this mod, as over 100 orders have been placed within 24 hours – presumably a result of the mod being featured on the excellent Macho Nacho Productions YouTube channel. "I am honestly shocked," says Dan, head of Retro Mod Works. "That is the complete stock of broken PSPs I have squirled away over the past year for this project." You can send in your own PSP for the mod if you'd prefer, and that will naturally mean a cheaper overall cost.

Needless to say, there's quite a waiting list now, but if you're interested in getting your own PSP Placeable, then head over here.