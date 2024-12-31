When Nintendo announced that the Switch would have detachable controllers all those years ago, some within the games industry assumed it would lead to a new period of customisation, with optional Joy-Con offering things like more buttons, different control layouts and more.

However, outside of Hori's D-pad Joy-Con, this modular system's tantalising potential has gone almost entirely unfulfilled. Shifting attention to Sony and Microsoft's consoles, it's fair to say that while both have excellent controllers, they're not ideal for all types of games.

It remains to be seen if Nintendo will embrace more customisation options with Switch 2, but it would seem that Chinese company AYANEO has beaten its rivals to a solution, thanks to its new AYANEO 3 Windows gaming handheld.

Described by the manufacturer as a "world first", the AYANEO 3 will feature "Magic Modules" – interchangeable controller sections that promise to offer a myriad of options for all game genres.

For example, you can fit a module with a D-pad and another with a six-button layout, giving you the perfect setup for fighting games. Other options include trackpads, analogue sticks, and more.

It's certainly an interesting concept, and it should afford an unprecedented degree of customisation and control. However, its success will hinge on how seamless AYANEO can make swapping out these modules.

Another catch is that AYANEO's products, while of a high quality and power level, are almost always quite expensive.

The AYANEO 3 launches in 2025. It will be available in Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 and Ryzen 7 8840U chipset options, and will offer two display types: 7" / 1080p / 120hz LCD screen with VRR and 7" / 1080p / 144hz OLED.