The Vigamus Group — the owners of The Video Game Museum of Rome — has announced it will be opening a new video game museum in the heart of the Italian capital later this month.

The new museum, which is set to be called GAMM, will open on November 30th, shortly after the Checkpoint - Festival of Interactive Experiences (taking place between November 28th and 29th), and will be located at Piazza della Repubblica.

It will be open 7 days a week and is reported to span "approximately 700 square meters", across two floors and three thematic areas, allowing a range of people the opportunity to learn more about the history of games via rare video game artifacts and "cutting-edge" digital exhibits.

According to a press release, the new museum was reportedly born out of the success of The Video Game Museum of Rome — situated near Della Vittoria — which has welcomed over 2 million visitors ever since it first opened its doors back in 2012. That location is scheduled to close ahead of GAMM's opening, with its key staff transferring over to work on this new venture.

In a press statement, the museum's director Marco Accordi Rickards wrote about the project, “GAMM - Game Museum aims to highlight the cultural and artistic value of video games as interactive works allowing visitors to immerse themselves in a path based on the combination of history, technology, and the exploration of gameplay.”

Right now, the website for GAMM is currently live, but there's nothing much to see, with the site simply linking to a timer counting down to its official opening day. No admission prices have been revealed yet, with this information instead set to be shared closer to its official launch.