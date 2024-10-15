Edia has announced that it is finally bringing Valis The Fantasm Soldier Collection to PC (as spotted by Gematsu).

The collection was originally released on Nintendo Switch back in 2021 in Japan, before being published in Europe and North America the following year. It includes the PC Engine titles Valis The Fantasm Soldier, Valis II, and Valis III, and introduced some modern conveniences such as key configuration options, save states, and the ability to rewind progress — which will also be present in the version for PC.

It's not exactly known when the PC version will be released, but what we do know is that the game will be distributed as a free launcher, with the ROMs being sold separately as DLC for 700 yen each (the Western price has yet to be revealed). In addition to this, we also know that the game will include an English interface, alongside the original Japanese, and that it will come with the option to purchase the digital artbook (700 yen) and soundtrack (920 yen).

Here's a description of each game, taken from Steam:

Valis: The Fantasm Soldier (PC Engine version release date: March 19, 1992): The story follows Yuko Aso, an ordinary girl who grows into her role as the warrior of Valis. Yuko's mission is to defeat Rogles, the ruler of Vecanti, along with his four generals, and to reclaim the five Fantasm Jewels. Her legend as the warrior of Valis begins here. This title was released for the PC Engine in 1992, making it the final installment in the series for that platform. The use of animation sequences and voice acting set it apart, establishing it as a pioneer in the genre of bishojo girl games.

Valis II (PC Engine version release date: June 23, 1989) With the death of Phantom King Rogles, the parallel world of Vecanti fell into chaos, leaderless and vulnerable. Yuko finds herself caught in the midst of a battle between the forces of Phantom Emperor Megas and the remnants of Rogles's army. Guided once more by Reiko, Yuko returns to Vecanti to restore order. In Valis II, all the mysteries from the first game are answered, and new features, such as the ability to select different weapons and armor, are introduced. Valis III (PC Engine version release date: September 7, 1990) The dark world faces annihilation as it teeters on the edge of being consumed by hyperspace, threatening the extinction of all demons. To save his people, King Glames of the dark world launches an invasion into other realms. Yuko, warned of the looming danger to Vecanti by the demon maiden Cham, decides to take up the Sword of Valis once again to defend the world. In Valis III, players can now choose from three different playable characters, each with unique abilities and magic, adding new depth and strategy to the gameplay.

We'll try and keep you posted when more information is available. For now, you can wishlist the games here.