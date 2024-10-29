Retro-Bit has announced that it is reissuing three more classic Toaplan shooters to the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive.

Toaplan Shooters Collection 2 includes Twin Cobra, Slap Fight and Grind Stormer. All three were previously published in the 1990s and are quite expensive to purchase on the secondary market today – especially Slap Fight, which was never released outside of Japan and changes hands for hundreds of dollars.

"In 2019, we released the Toaplan Shooters Collection which included Hellfire, Truxton, Fire Shark, and Zero Wing in one set, thanks to Masahiro Yuge and his company, Tatsujin," says Retro-Bit. "It was our first multi-game collection set and the feedback and reaction we received exceeded our expectations such that people would always ask for more Toaplan. As such, we are very proud to be able to do a second volume that includes three more of Toaplan’s shoot ‘em up titles on the SEGA Genesis/Mega Drive - Twin Cobra, Slap Fight MD, and Grind Stormer."

Each game will be reissued in physical form for $54.99 / €69.99. The games include transparent cartridges, reversible inlays, full-colour manuals and an individually numbered, embellished slipcover.

In addition to the individual releases, a special three-pack will be available for $159.99 / €189.99 that includes the following items:

Twin Cobra collector's edition for Genesis and Mega Drive

Slap Fight collector's edition for Genesis and Mega Drive

Grind Stormer collector's edition for Genesis and Mega Drive

Commemorative slipcase

Celebratory digital clock

Special interview with Game Developer Masahiro Yuge

Exclusive puffy sticker set

Pre-orders open today and will close on December 1st.