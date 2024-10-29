Konami's Castlevania series is to get its own musical in Japan, it has been revealed.

The vampire-hunting franchise – which began life back in the mid-'80s – will be adapted into a musical by Takarazuka Revue (thanks, Famitsu).

"Castlevania" ~Awakening under the Moon~ will be performed by the Flower Troupe, led by Sea Nagatsuki. Kei Suzuki is handling the script and direction – as was the case with musicals based on the Ace Attorney series and Sengoku BASARA, both of which were also performed by Takarazuka Revue.

Here's some info from the official site, translated via Google:

The "Castlevania" (overseas name: Castlevania) series is a gothic horror action game by Konami Digital Entertainment Co., Ltd., characterized by its unique worldview, beautiful visuals, and classical and solemn background music. The story of the endless battle between Count Dracula, who is resurrected from a 100-year slumber, and heroes, centered around the Belmont family, a clan of vampire hunters, has been loved by fans both in Japan and abroad since the first game was released in 1986, and has been expanded to include not only a game but also an anime series that has been released worldwide. This time, this timeless masterpiece that shines brilliantly in the history of games will be turned into a musical for the first time by the Hanagumi troupe, centered around Touki Sea. With an original story and direction unique to Takarazuka Revue, it opens a new door to the "Castlevania Dracula" series.

This "musical romance" will run from June 7th to July 20th, 2025, at the Takarazuka Grand Theater and from August 16th to September 28th, 2025, at the Tokyo Takarazuka Theater. Tickets will go on sale on May 17th, 2025, for the Takarazuka Grand Theater run and July 13th 2025, for the Tokyo Takarazuka Theater showings.

Castlevania has been in the public eye recently thanks to animated shows on Netflix and collections of classic titles on modern hardware, but we haven't had a new mainline entry in the series since 2014's Lords of Shadow 2.

You can view some footage of Takarazuka Revue's Great Ace Attorney performance below.